Deputies respond to stabbing victim w...

Deputies respond to stabbing victim with serious injuries in Florence

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: WMBF

FLORENCE, SC Deputies responded to a victim who had sustained serious stab wounds at 1209 Old Mars Bluff Road in Florence at 2:45 Wednesday morning, according to a press release from Florence County Sheriff's Office. Investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for 34-year-old Concepscion Carmela Robinson in connection with the incident, the release states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
used work clothes (May '11) Dec 15 Elvis 38
Jared Lee Jordan Dec 11 Jlwcc 1
News Erin O'Flaherty: Miss Missouri is Miss America'... Nov '16 Sorry 20
Dexter Lindsey Needs Help Nov '16 Your Brother Chris 1
Very unpleasant lunch at Struttin Turkey Restau... (Feb '14) Nov '16 Joe Simmons 7
Effingham Music Selection (Sep '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 13
Florence Is Corrupt (Sep '13) Oct '16 sicklecell supporter 6
See all Florence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florence Forum Now

Florence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Florence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Florence, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,192 • Total comments across all topics: 277,782,725

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC