CCU goes all out in arts for winter, even to a Oklahoma!a

The annual Pat Singleton-Young "Gospel Sing Out" - with the Coastal Carolina University Inspirational Ambassadors, and a guest choir from Francis Marion University in Florence - will soar in voice at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in CCU's Wheelwright Auditorium, off U.S. 501 in Conway. Free, with ticket: call 843-349-2787 .

