Piney Pointe caretaker awarded by com...

Piney Pointe caretaker awarded by company -

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Richmond County Daily Journal

Lonnie Hicks, maintenance caretaker of Piney Pointe Apartments in Hamlet, received the Territory Maintenance Caretaker of the Year for 2016 at the Partnership Property Management Annual Awards Banquet Dec. 6 in Florence, South Carolina. According to a press release from Partnership Property Management, the award is presented to a field employee "chosen from nominees of over 13 properties has shown exceptional professionalism, enthusiasm and dedication to his property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Richmond County Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
used work clothes (May '11) Dec 15 Elvis 38
Jared Lee Jordan Dec 11 Jlwcc 1
News Erin O'Flaherty: Miss Missouri is Miss America'... Nov '16 Sorry 20
Dexter Lindsey Needs Help Nov '16 Your Brother Chris 1
Very unpleasant lunch at Struttin Turkey Restau... (Feb '14) Nov '16 Joe Simmons 7
Effingham Music Selection (Sep '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 13
Florence Is Corrupt (Sep '13) Oct '16 sicklecell supporter 6
See all Florence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florence Forum Now

Florence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Florence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Florence, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,131 • Total comments across all topics: 277,305,212

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC