Piney Pointe caretaker awarded by company -
Lonnie Hicks, maintenance caretaker of Piney Pointe Apartments in Hamlet, received the Territory Maintenance Caretaker of the Year for 2016 at the Partnership Property Management Annual Awards Banquet Dec. 6 in Florence, South Carolina. According to a press release from Partnership Property Management, the award is presented to a field employee "chosen from nominees of over 13 properties has shown exceptional professionalism, enthusiasm and dedication to his property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Richmond County Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Florence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|used work clothes (May '11)
|Dec 15
|Elvis
|38
|Jared Lee Jordan
|Dec 11
|Jlwcc
|1
|Erin O'Flaherty: Miss Missouri is Miss America'...
|Nov '16
|Sorry
|20
|Dexter Lindsey Needs Help
|Nov '16
|Your Brother Chris
|1
|Very unpleasant lunch at Struttin Turkey Restau... (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|Joe Simmons
|7
|Effingham Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Florence Is Corrupt (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|sicklecell supporter
|6
Find what you want!
Search Florence Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC