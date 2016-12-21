Piney Pointe caretaker awarded by company

Lonnie Hicks, maintenance caretaker of Piney Pointe Apartments in Hamlet, received the Territory Maintenance Caretaker of the Year for 2016 at the Partnership Property Management Annual Awards Banquet Dec. 6 in Florence, South Carolina. According to a press release from Partnership Property Management, the award is presented to a field employee "chosen from nominees of over 13 properties has shown exceptional professionalism, enthusiasm and dedication to his property.

