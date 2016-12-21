New stipend program to replace need f...

New stipend program to replace need for full-time fire rescue hires in West Florence

A fire department in the Pee Dee has begun a new program to help better their service to you, and re-focus spending for the department. The goal is to add new firefighters on a stipend, instead of full-time pay.

