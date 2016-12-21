Man wanted in connection to shooting incident in Florence
The Florence Police Department is looking for a man who is wanted in reference to a shooting incident that occurred on December 13 in the 600 Block of Ingram St., according to Florence Police Department's press release. The victim told officers that Kevin Lamont Morris attempted to rob him and the suspect shot twice as he tried to run away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Florence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|used work clothes (May '11)
|Dec 15
|Elvis
|38
|Jared Lee Jordan
|Dec 11
|Jlwcc
|1
|Erin O'Flaherty: Miss Missouri is Miss America'...
|Nov '16
|Sorry
|20
|Dexter Lindsey Needs Help
|Nov '16
|Your Brother Chris
|1
|Very unpleasant lunch at Struttin Turkey Restau... (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|Joe Simmons
|7
|Effingham Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Florence Is Corrupt (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|sicklecell supporter
|6
Find what you want!
Search Florence Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC