Link Online Data Management of Cutting and Welding Systems

CutCloud and WeldCloud from ESAB provide a wealth of analytical tools and customizable dashboards for shops that want to use them as stand-alone software. Using seamless integration, WeldCloud and CutCloud online data management systems from ESAB can collect and bi-directionally share operating, machine and quality management data for complete transparency of welding and cutting production flows, including order processing, process times and more, so that shops can immediately see where optimization is possible.

