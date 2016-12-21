Florence Police arrest man for bank robbery after 3-month investigation
FLORENCE, SC An Effingham man was arrested Wednesday for bank robbery after a three-month investigation into the robbery of the TD Bank on Pamplico Highway in September. Brian Antwan Myers, 33, was arrested by the Florence Police Department and charged with bank robbery, according to a news release from the Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
