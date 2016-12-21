Florence One continues discussion about grade reconfiguration
It's a proposal that has been on the table since September. Superintendent Dr. Randy Bridges is spearheading the plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|used work clothes (May '11)
|Dec 15
|Elvis
|38
|Jared Lee Jordan
|Dec 11
|Jlwcc
|1
|Erin O'Flaherty: Miss Missouri is Miss America'...
|Nov '16
|Sorry
|20
|Dexter Lindsey Needs Help
|Nov '16
|Your Brother Chris
|1
|Very unpleasant lunch at Struttin Turkey Restau... (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|Joe Simmons
|7
|Effingham Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Florence Is Corrupt (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|sicklecell supporter
|6
Find what you want!
Search Florence Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC