23-year-old man missing from Florence County gas station
The Florence County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating Michael Sawyer Bartlett, 23, who was last seen at the Pilot Travel Station at 2016 West Lucas Street in Florence at about 2 P.M. Tuesday. According to an email from Maj.
