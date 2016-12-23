23-year-old man missing from Florence...

23-year-old man missing from Florence County gas station

Tuesday Dec 13

The Florence County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating Michael Sawyer Bartlett, 23, who was last seen at the Pilot Travel Station at 2016 West Lucas Street in Florence at about 2 P.M. Tuesday. According to an email from Maj.

