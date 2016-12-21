2 arrested after traffic stop, chase, crash, manhunt in Florence

FLORENCE, SC A man and a woman driving a suspected stolen vehicle were arrested after fleeing from a traffic stop on South Irby Street in Florence Thursday morning before crashing into three other vehicles. At about 9 a.m., deputies with the Florence County Sheriff's Office tried to stop the vehicle on South Irby St. near Third Loop Road, according to a news release from the FCSO.

