Rabbit shot in head with arrow in Sheffield is recovering
A pet rabbit that was found running loose in Alabama with an arrow shot through its face has survived and is recovering. Colbert County Animal Control officer Anthony Wilbanks tells the TimesDaily of Florence he received a call Thursday reporting an injured rabbit underneath a Sheffield home.
