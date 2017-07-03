Florence Police searching for information related to shooting
The Florence Police Department is searching for help in finding information regarding a shooting that occurred around 3 AM this morning. Officers responded to ECM Hospital to talk to a shooting victim who was being treated at their facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone work at Walgreens Call Center? (Mar '10)
|Sun
|Darth Vader
|74
|Jade Kirsten Young
|Jun 27
|guest30
|3
|Erica Fox (Aug '16)
|Jun 12
|just another girl
|8
|Anybody know
|Jun 12
|Mee
|1
|Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against Suzuki (Dec '09)
|Jun 11
|mark
|258
|squirting women (Oct '12)
|May '17
|psggie
|5
|D.J Moore? (Jun '11)
|May '17
|chevy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Florence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC