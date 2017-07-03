Florence Police searching for informa...

Florence Police searching for information related to shooting

58 min ago

The Florence Police Department is searching for help in finding information regarding a shooting that occurred around 3 AM this morning. Officers responded to ECM Hospital to talk to a shooting victim who was being treated at their facility.

