Tractor Supply coming to Franklin Center in northwest Alabama

Sunday Jun 18

Real Estate Southeast, a commercial development leasing and management company in Prattville, said Tractor Supply will join Franklin Center on Highway 43 in Russellville. Construction began last week and is expected to continue through the summer.

