'Standard summertime weather:' what does that really mean?

It got hot on Monday! Temperatures soared to 94AoF in Florence, 93AoF in Muscle Shoals and Decatur, and 92AoF in Huntsville Monday afternoon. The 'average' high this week is around 88AoF, but we are normally about 5 degrees either side of average this time of year.

