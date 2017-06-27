Nation 35 mins ago 6:05 a.m.Fireworks sold at Walmart, Target and...
Florence, Alabama-based American Promotional Events is recalling its "TNT Red, White, & Blue Smoke Fireworks," which can explode immediately after being lit, creating burn and injury hazards to customers. The company is recalling 36,100 units, which were sold at several popular retailers, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission on Tuesday.
Florence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jade Kirsten Young
|Tue
|guest30
|3
|Erica Fox (Aug '16)
|Jun 12
|just another girl
|8
|Anybody know
|Jun 12
|Mee
|1
|Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against Suzuki (Dec '09)
|Jun 11
|mark
|258
|squirting women (Oct '12)
|May 30
|psggie
|5
|D.J Moore? (Jun '11)
|May '17
|chevy
|2
|Wilson school
|May '17
|Student
|1
