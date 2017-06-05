Moonshine, meth and pills seized near...

Moonshine, meth and pills seized near Moulton

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

Four people, including two from Moulton, were arrested by Lawrence County authorities as the result of a citizen's complaint of possible drug activity. Members of the drug task force executed the search warrant recently at a residence on Alabama 33 just outside of Moulton, Lawrence County Sheriff Gene Mitchell said in a news release today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jade Kirsten Young Mon goaway88 2
News Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against Suzuki (Dec '09) May 31 Jane archer 257
squirting women (Oct '12) May 30 psggie 5
Erica Fox (Aug '16) May 25 Obie 7
D.J Moore? (Jun '11) May 24 chevy 2
Wilson school May 21 Student 1
Palm beach tan (Oct '13) May 14 Jill Hart 10
See all Florence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florence Forum Now

Florence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Florence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Florence, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,822 • Total comments across all topics: 281,566,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC