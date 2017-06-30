Lawmakers: Prison ruling will force costly action
A federal judge's decision on the mental health treatment in state prisons will mean some tough, expensive decisions for lawmakers, several said Wednesday. Sen. Cam Ward, R-Alabaster, who has led prison reform initiatives in the Statehouse, said he's been told hiring an adequate number of mental health workers and providing care within the Alabama Department of Corrections will cost $25 million to $27 million a year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Florence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone work at Walgreens Call Center? (Mar '10)
|Jul 2
|Darth Vader
|74
|Jade Kirsten Young
|Jun 27
|guest30
|3
|Erica Fox (Aug '16)
|Jun 12
|just another girl
|8
|Anybody know
|Jun 12
|Mee
|1
|Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against Suzuki (Dec '09)
|Jun 11
|mark
|258
|squirting women (Oct '12)
|May '17
|psggie
|5
|D.J Moore? (Jun '11)
|May '17
|chevy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Florence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC