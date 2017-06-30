Lawmakers: Prison ruling will force c...

Lawmakers: Prison ruling will force costly action

Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: The Decatur Daily

A federal judge's decision on the mental health treatment in state prisons will mean some tough, expensive decisions for lawmakers, several said Wednesday. Sen. Cam Ward, R-Alabaster, who has led prison reform initiatives in the Statehouse, said he's been told hiring an adequate number of mental health workers and providing care within the Alabama Department of Corrections will cost $25 million to $27 million a year.

