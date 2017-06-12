KKK members protest LGBTQ pride march...

KKK members protest LGBTQ pride march in Florence: Hate 'reared its ugly head'

23 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

White nationalists in Klu Klux Klan robes and other regalia protested an LGBTQ pride march in Florence on Sunday White nationalists in Klu Klux Klan robes and other regalia protested an LGBTQ pride march in Florence on Sunday Several members of white nationalist groups dressed in Klu Klux Klan robes and other regalia staged a protest at a Sunday event in Florence described by organizers as Northwest Alabama's first-ever LGBTQ pride parade. The relatively rare sight of people wearing KKK robes in public left many of the hundreds of LGBTQ folks and allies who attended the march feeling "shocked and then embarrassed," according to Benjamin Newbern, executive director of the Equality Shoals advocacy group.

Read more at Alabama Live.

