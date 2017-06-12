Ink Master Season 9 shakes it up as t...

Ink Master Season 9 shakes it up as tattoo stores battle for $200,000 in Shop Wars

Tuesday Jun 6

Ink Master on Spike is shaking it up for the new season - which for the first time will see teams of two from different stores compete for $200,000. The season, titled Ink Master: Shop Wars, features eight teams from across the US all battling it out for the title of "Master Shop".

