Florence minister Will Boyd a pro-gun Democrat for Senate
Dr. Will Boyd, a Democrat candidate for U.S. Senate, is photographed in Huntsville, Ala., in May, 2017. Dr. Will Boyd, a Democrat candidate for U.S. Senate, is photographed in Huntsville, Ala., in May, 2017.
