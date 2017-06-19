Florence man killed when truck hits t...

Florence man killed when truck hits tree in Lauderdale County

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: Alabama Live

Randall Keith Patterson, 58, was pronounced dead at ECM Hospital following the 11:40 p.m. wreck on Lauderdale County Road 5, state troopers spokesman Johnathan Appling said in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Erica Fox (Aug '16) Jun 12 just another girl 8
Anybody know Jun 12 Mee 1
News Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against Suzuki (Dec '09) Jun 11 mark 258
Jade Kirsten Young Jun 5 goaway88 2
squirting women (Oct '12) May 30 psggie 5
D.J Moore? (Jun '11) May 24 chevy 2
Wilson school May 21 Student 1
See all Florence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florence Forum Now

Florence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Florence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Florence, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,480 • Total comments across all topics: 281,895,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC