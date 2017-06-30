Father discovers he was dragging his ...

Father discovers he was dragging his sona s body under trailer

Wednesday Jun 28

Another driver stopped a man in Florence, Ala., to tell him he was dragging something under his trailer. The man stepped out and discovered the body of his son, Colbert County Coroner Carlton Utley, Alabama news outlets reported Tuesday.

