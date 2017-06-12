'Endangered' Florence woman has been ...

'Endangered' Florence woman has been missing for 3 weeks

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Alexandria Smith, 24, is 5 feet 3 inches and weighs about 115 pounds. If you know of her whereabouts, call the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office at 256-760-5757.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Erica Fox (Aug '16) Mon just another girl 8
Anybody know Mon Mee 1
News Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against Suzuki (Dec '09) Sun mark 258
Jade Kirsten Young Jun 5 goaway88 2
squirting women (Oct '12) May 30 psggie 5
D.J Moore? (Jun '11) May 24 chevy 2
Wilson school May 21 Student 1
See all Florence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florence Forum Now

Florence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Florence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. NASA
 

Florence, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,197 • Total comments across all topics: 281,723,903

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC