DCS superintendent interviews start M...

DCS superintendent interviews start Monday

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

One of the candidates for Decatur City Schools superintendent said he can't start the job for five months, while three others have led districts with student populations significantly smaller than Decatur, including one whose current enrollment is fewer than 600 students. The board will start the first of five public interviews Monday at the Alabama Center of the Arts recital hall in the south building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Erica Fox (Aug '16) Jun 12 just another girl 8
Anybody know Jun 12 Mee 1
News Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against Suzuki (Dec '09) Jun 11 mark 258
Jade Kirsten Young Jun 5 goaway88 2
squirting women (Oct '12) May 30 psggie 5
D.J Moore? (Jun '11) May 24 chevy 2
Wilson school May 21 Student 1
See all Florence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florence Forum Now

Florence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Florence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Florence, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,288 • Total comments across all topics: 281,836,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC