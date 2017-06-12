DCS superintendent interviews start Monday
One of the candidates for Decatur City Schools superintendent said he can't start the job for five months, while three others have led districts with student populations significantly smaller than Decatur, including one whose current enrollment is fewer than 600 students. The board will start the first of five public interviews Monday at the Alabama Center of the Arts recital hall in the south building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Florence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Erica Fox (Aug '16)
|Jun 12
|just another girl
|8
|Anybody know
|Jun 12
|Mee
|1
|Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against Suzuki (Dec '09)
|Jun 11
|mark
|258
|Jade Kirsten Young
|Jun 5
|goaway88
|2
|squirting women (Oct '12)
|May 30
|psggie
|5
|D.J Moore? (Jun '11)
|May 24
|chevy
|2
|Wilson school
|May 21
|Student
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC