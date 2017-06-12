Criminally negligent homicide trial b...

Criminally negligent homicide trial begins in Lauderdale County

12 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

A Lauderdale County man is on trial this week accused of causing a woman's death in a car crash. In October 2015 a grand jury indicted Donald Keith Ray for criminally negligent homicide, just two months after the death of 88-year-old Virginia Sharp.

Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

