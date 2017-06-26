Cost of Moulton pipeline project increases again
City Council members Monday night voted to approve $10,500 more for the pipeline project that was originally OK'd by the city's previous administration. It was the fourth unexpected cost addition to the project since bids were opened Oct. 28. The latest cost is for additional pipe footage, Mayor Roger Weatherwax told the council.
