Colbert Co. coroner killed in 'horrific' accident
FLORENCE, AL - Colbert County coroner Carlton Utley is dead following an accident in Florence at the intersection of Irvine Avenue and Seminary Street on Monday afternoon. Police say Utley was dropped off by a family member driving a truck at the intersection of Tombigbee Street and Court Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Florence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jade Kirsten Young
|14 hr
|guest30
|3
|Erica Fox (Aug '16)
|Jun 12
|just another girl
|8
|Anybody know
|Jun 12
|Mee
|1
|Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against Suzuki (Dec '09)
|Jun 11
|mark
|258
|squirting women (Oct '12)
|May 30
|psggie
|5
|D.J Moore? (Jun '11)
|May '17
|chevy
|2
|Wilson school
|May '17
|Student
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC