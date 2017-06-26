Attorney researching residency requir...

Attorney researching residency requirement for Decatur principals

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: The Decatur Daily

Attorney James Irby, right, who is handling the process of hiring a new superintendent, is researching whether Decatur City Schools can require its principals to live in the city. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY] Attorney James Irby, right, who is handling the process of hiring a new superintendent, is researching whether Decatur City Schools can require its principals to live in the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Erica Fox (Aug '16) Jun 12 just another girl 8
Anybody know Jun 12 Mee 1
News Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against Suzuki (Dec '09) Jun 11 mark 258
Jade Kirsten Young Jun 5 goaway88 2
squirting women (Oct '12) May 30 psggie 5
D.J Moore? (Jun '11) May '17 chevy 2
Wilson school May '17 Student 1
See all Florence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florence Forum Now

Florence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Florence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Florence, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,135 • Total comments across all topics: 282,061,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC