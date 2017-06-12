Alabama Police Call It an 'Honor' to Protect the KKK at LGBTQ Pride March
The Ku Klux Klan , the terrorist white supremacist group that has existed in America since immediately after the Civil War, protested a pride event on Sunday in Florence, Alabama, a city of 40,215 people in the state's northwest corner. In two separate Facebook posts published during the event, the Florence Alabama Police Department said it was their " duty and honor to provide security and ensure the safety of both groups" and used the hashtag #D Approximately 400 LGBTQ people and allies attended the Equality March for Unity and Pride on Sunday, an event which marked the city's first-ever pride commemoration.
