Alabama Police Call It an 'Honor' to ...

Alabama Police Call It an 'Honor' to Protect the KKK at LGBTQ Pride March

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: Unicorn Booty

The Ku Klux Klan , the terrorist white supremacist group that has existed in America since immediately after the Civil War, protested a pride event on Sunday in Florence, Alabama, a city of 40,215 people in the state's northwest corner. In two separate Facebook posts published during the event, the Florence Alabama Police Department said it was their " duty and honor to provide security and ensure the safety of both groups" and used the hashtag #D Approximately 400 LGBTQ people and allies attended the Equality March for Unity and Pride on Sunday, an event which marked the city's first-ever pride commemoration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Unicorn Booty.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Erica Fox (Aug '16) Jun 12 just another girl 8
Anybody know Jun 12 Mee 1
News Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against Suzuki (Dec '09) Jun 11 mark 258
Jade Kirsten Young Jun 5 goaway88 2
squirting women (Oct '12) May 30 psggie 5
D.J Moore? (Jun '11) May 24 chevy 2
Wilson school May 21 Student 1
See all Florence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florence Forum Now

Florence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Florence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Florence, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,973 • Total comments across all topics: 281,843,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC