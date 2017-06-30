48-year-old man accused of molesting young girl at Florence apartment
A 48-year-old man accused of molesting a young girl at a Florence apartment is jailed without bail in Lauderdale County. Thomas Hughes, of Florence, is jailed on charges of first-degree sodomy and sexual abuse of a child younger than 12. If convicted, Hughes faces up to life in prison.
Read more at Alabama Live.
