25 Alabama counties with highest percentage of Yankees
There is no single definition for what makes a Yankee, but a common use of the term refers to people from New England. For statistical purposes, the Census Bureau combines the six New England states with three middle Atlantic states to comprise the northeast: Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Florence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jade Kirsten Young
|Mon
|goaway88
|2
|Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against Suzuki (Dec '09)
|May 31
|Jane archer
|257
|squirting women (Oct '12)
|May 30
|psggie
|5
|Erica Fox (Aug '16)
|May 25
|Obie
|7
|D.J Moore? (Jun '11)
|May 24
|chevy
|2
|Wilson school
|May 21
|Student
|1
|Palm beach tan (Oct '13)
|May 14
|Jill Hart
|10
Find what you want!
Search Florence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC