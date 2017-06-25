25 Alabama counties with highest perc...

25 Alabama counties with highest percentage of Yankees

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: Alabama Live

There is no single definition for what makes a Yankee, but a common use of the term refers to people from New England. For statistical purposes, the Census Bureau combines the six New England states with three middle Atlantic states to comprise the northeast: Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jade Kirsten Young Mon goaway88 2
News Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against Suzuki (Dec '09) May 31 Jane archer 257
squirting women (Oct '12) May 30 psggie 5
Erica Fox (Aug '16) May 25 Obie 7
D.J Moore? (Jun '11) May 24 chevy 2
Wilson school May 21 Student 1
Palm beach tan (Oct '13) May 14 Jill Hart 10
See all Florence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florence Forum Now

Florence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Florence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Florence, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,613 • Total comments across all topics: 281,561,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC