Will Boyd enters US Senate race

Will Boyd enters US Senate race

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Decatur Daily

Will Boyd, a Florence minister and chairman of the Lauderdale County Democratic Executive Committee, qualified today with the state party. He was a candidate in the 2016 Fifth Congressional District race against incumbent Mo Brooks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Palm beach tan (Oct '13) May 14 Jill Hart 10
Theresa Lequire (Dec '12) May 10 Debbie 18
News Proposal to house illegal immigrant children in... (Jun '16) May 10 almeltzer 2
I love Florence, AL Apr 30 Good Man 1
News Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against Suzuki (Dec '09) Apr 25 gthayer 254
Kathy Cook Apr 25 To funny 10
News 'When he gets a hold of a belt, he doesn't stop... Apr '17 well 1
See all Florence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florence Forum Now

Florence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Florence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
 

Florence, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,012 • Total comments across all topics: 281,131,173

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC