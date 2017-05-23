Son jumps in pool to save father; bot...

Son jumps in pool to save father; both hospitalized in Florence for electric shock injuries

Friday May 19 Read more: Alabama Live

A father and son are hospitalized for treatment of electric shock injuries they sustained today in a pool at a Florence home. Witnesses told police a man was found unresponsive in a pool on the 100 block of Augusta Street before 1 p.m. and his adult son jumped in attempting to save him, Sgt.

