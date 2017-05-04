Rape suspect accused of seriously injuring Florence victim
A Florence man has been indicted on felony charges in connection with allegations he forcibly had sex with a woman whose injuries required her to undergo surgery. Matthew Paul Blackburn, 28, is charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Theresa Lequire (Dec '12)
|19 hr
|Debbie
|15
|I love Florence, AL
|Apr 30
|Good Man
|1
|Palm beach tan (Oct '13)
|Apr 26
|MelissaD
|9
|Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against Suzuki (Dec '09)
|Apr 25
|gthayer
|254
|Kathy Cook
|Apr 25
|To funny
|10
|'When he gets a hold of a belt, he doesn't stop...
|Apr 13
|well
|1
|Poll: Do men prefer blonde or brunette? (Jun '09)
|Apr 11
|Kaylyn smith
|780
Find what you want!
Search Florence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC