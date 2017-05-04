Rape suspect accused of seriously inj...

Rape suspect accused of seriously injuring Florence victim

Tuesday May 2 Read more: Alabama Live

A Florence man has been indicted on felony charges in connection with allegations he forcibly had sex with a woman whose injuries required her to undergo surgery. Matthew Paul Blackburn, 28, is charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy.

