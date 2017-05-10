'Pop-A-Molly' murder trial postponed in Florence; suspect...

Butler, who goes by the name "Pop-A-Molly," was scheduled for trial to begin Monday in Lauderdale County for the killing of a Muscle Shoals man. Butler, a 25-year-old convicted murderer, is charged in the Nov. 10, 2013 fatal shooting of Eric Watkins, 32. Watkins was found in his vehicle off Chisolm Road in Florence, police have said.

