'Pop-A-Molly' murder trial postponed ...

'Pop-A-Molly' murder trial postponed in Florence; suspect...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: Alabama Live

Butler, who goes by the name "Pop-A-Molly," was scheduled for trial to begin Monday in Lauderdale County for the killing of a Muscle Shoals man. Butler, a 25-year-old convicted murderer, is charged in the Nov. 10, 2013 fatal shooting of Eric Watkins, 32. Watkins was found in his vehicle off Chisolm Road in Florence, police have said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Theresa Lequire (Dec '12) 23 hr Debbie 18
News Proposal to house illegal immigrant children in... (Jun '16) Wed almeltzer 2
I love Florence, AL Apr 30 Good Man 1
Palm beach tan (Oct '13) Apr 26 MelissaD 9
News Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against Suzuki (Dec '09) Apr 25 gthayer 254
Kathy Cook Apr 25 To funny 10
News 'When he gets a hold of a belt, he doesn't stop... Apr 13 well 1
See all Florence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florence Forum Now

Florence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Florence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Florence, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,651 • Total comments across all topics: 280,944,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC