'Pop-A-Molly' murder trial postponed in Florence; suspect...
Butler, who goes by the name "Pop-A-Molly," was scheduled for trial to begin Monday in Lauderdale County for the killing of a Muscle Shoals man. Butler, a 25-year-old convicted murderer, is charged in the Nov. 10, 2013 fatal shooting of Eric Watkins, 32. Watkins was found in his vehicle off Chisolm Road in Florence, police have said.
