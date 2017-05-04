Moulton's gas pipeline cost going up

Moulton's extension of its natural gas pipeline from Hillsboro will cost at least $43,000 more than expected, Mayor Roger Weatherwax said Monday night. At the City Council's regular meeting, the mayor said the city paid an additional $27,300 for an odorant system, $8,898 for a regulator station and $7,509 for necessary supplies for regulators.

