Micah Brown
Florence police arrested a man Wednesday night after they say he assaulted a loss prevention officer with Belk department store. Officers responded to a shoplifting call around 5 p.m. on Wednesday when they found Micah Brown in a physical altercation with prevention officers at Belk.
