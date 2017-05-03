Matthew Blackburn
A Florence man surrendered to the Lauderdale County Detention Center after being indicted by a grand jury on charges of rape and sodomy. Detectives with Florence police were notified of the allegations in December and began investigating the case which was presented to the Lauderdale County grand jury last week.
