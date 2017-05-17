Man and girlfriend conspired to burn house for $100,000 insurance payment: Affidavit
A Lauderdale County man and his girlfriend are accused of conspiring to burn her home and defraud an insurance company of $100,000. Georgeanna Rickard, 47, of Rogersville, is accused of sending Kenneth Hudson, 51, of Florence, to burn down her home on Lauderdale County Road 533 while she was on vacation, according to court records released today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Florence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palm beach tan (Oct '13)
|May 14
|Jill Hart
|10
|Theresa Lequire (Dec '12)
|May 10
|Debbie
|18
|Proposal to house illegal immigrant children in... (Jun '16)
|May 10
|almeltzer
|2
|I love Florence, AL
|Apr 30
|Good Man
|1
|Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against Suzuki (Dec '09)
|Apr 25
|gthayer
|254
|Kathy Cook
|Apr 25
|To funny
|10
|'When he gets a hold of a belt, he doesn't stop...
|Apr '17
|well
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC