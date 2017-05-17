Man and girlfriend conspired to burn house for $100,000 insurance payment: Affidavit

A Lauderdale County man and his girlfriend are accused of conspiring to burn her home and defraud an insurance company of $100,000. Georgeanna Rickard, 47, of Rogersville, is accused of sending Kenneth Hudson, 51, of Florence, to burn down her home on Lauderdale County Road 533 while she was on vacation, according to court records released today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.