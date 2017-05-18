Kiefer Sutherland records song in Muscle Shoals
Plenty of famous people have recorded tunes in the Shoals, and now you can add one more person to the roster: Kiefer Sutherland. According to the TimesDaily, the "24" star was in town for a show at Singin' River Brewery in Florence tonight when he found out that the Muscle Shoals Sound Studio was nearby.
