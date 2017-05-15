IMPACT Strategies completes retail re...

IMPACT Strategies completes retail renovation project in Florence, Alabama

IMPACT Strategies , a construction-management firm based in Fairview Heights, Illinois, recently wrapped up construction on a 30,000-square-foot retail building in Florence, Alabama for U.S. Properties Group , a national developer of retail properties. The project involved renovating a vacant space housed in an existing retail center located at 374 Cox Creek Parkway.

