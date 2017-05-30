Have you seen this man? Florence poli...

Have you seen this man? Florence police say he is involved in a pharmacy burglary

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 22 Read more: WAAY

Florence investigators say at least two suspects took drugs and cash from a pharmacy, and one was caught on camera. The suspects left with controlled substance pills and several thousand dollars in cash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAAY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jade Kirsten Young Wed Munchkin 1
News Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against Suzuki (Dec '09) Wed Jane archer 257
squirting women (Oct '12) Tue psggie 5
Erica Fox (Aug '16) May 25 Obie 7
D.J Moore? (Jun '11) May 24 chevy 2
Wilson school May 21 Student 1
Palm beach tan (Oct '13) May 14 Jill Hart 10
See all Florence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florence Forum Now

Florence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Florence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Al Franken
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
 

Florence, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,730 • Total comments across all topics: 281,446,647

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC