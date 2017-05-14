Foundation Laid at Florence Church That Burned Down in 2016
Pastor Michael Timberlake Jr. said the members of the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church have been on a long journey since the church burned last year, but have never lost sight that "God is still in control." The 133-year-old church located west of Florence on Gunwaleford Road was left in a heap of rubble after the early morning fire on July 1, 2016.
