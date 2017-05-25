Florence man killed in one-vehicle wreck, ALEA reports
According to information released late Friday by ALEA, Sandy Lynn Oakley, 51, was injured shortly before 2 p.m. when the 1984 GMC C6500 truck he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. The crash took place on Lauderdale County 11, eight miles north of Florence.
