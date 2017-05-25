Florence man killed in one-vehicle wr...

Florence man killed in one-vehicle wreck, ALEA reports

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: Alabama Live

According to information released late Friday by ALEA, Sandy Lynn Oakley, 51, was injured shortly before 2 p.m. when the 1984 GMC C6500 truck he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. The crash took place on Lauderdale County 11, eight miles north of Florence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Erica Fox (Aug '16) 5 hr Obie 7
D.J Moore? (Jun '11) Wed chevy 2
Theresa Lequire (Dec '12) Tue his niece 19
Wilson school May 21 Student 1
Palm beach tan (Oct '13) May 14 Jill Hart 10
News Proposal to house illegal immigrant children in... (Jun '16) May 10 almeltzer 2
I love Florence, AL Apr 30 Good Man 1
See all Florence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florence Forum Now

Florence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Florence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Microsoft
  2. Recession
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Florence, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,435 • Total comments across all topics: 281,278,206

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC