Florence man accused of trying to set home on fire with family inside
His family claims Brown suffers from mental illness and are glad he is behind bars so he can't put himself or others in danger. Brown's mother, who owns the home off West Irvine Avenue, said he had poked large holes in the walls to get to the insulation, which he tried setting on fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palm beach tan (Oct '13)
|Sun
|Jill Hart
|10
|Theresa Lequire (Dec '12)
|May 10
|Debbie
|18
|Proposal to house illegal immigrant children in... (Jun '16)
|May 10
|almeltzer
|2
|I love Florence, AL
|Apr 30
|Good Man
|1
|Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against Suzuki (Dec '09)
|Apr 25
|gthayer
|254
|Kathy Cook
|Apr 25
|To funny
|10
|'When he gets a hold of a belt, he doesn't stop...
|Apr '17
|well
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC