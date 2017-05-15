Florence man accused of trying to set...

Florence man accused of trying to set home on fire with family inside

Friday May 12 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

His family claims Brown suffers from mental illness and are glad he is behind bars so he can't put himself or others in danger. Brown's mother, who owns the home off West Irvine Avenue, said he had poked large holes in the walls to get to the insulation, which he tried setting on fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

