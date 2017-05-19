Emergency crews respond to Florence h...

Emergency crews respond to Florence home, 2 shocked in residential pool

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

Emergency crews were called to a home on Augusta Street in Florence this afternoon. Paramedics rushed two men to the hospital after they were apparently shocked while in a pool.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wilson school 21 hr Student 1
Palm beach tan (Oct '13) May 14 Jill Hart 10
Theresa Lequire (Dec '12) May 10 Debbie 18
News Proposal to house illegal immigrant children in... (Jun '16) May 10 almeltzer 2
I love Florence, AL Apr 30 Good Man 1
News Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against Suzuki (Dec '09) Apr 25 gthayer 254
Kathy Cook Apr 25 To funny 10
See all Florence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florence Forum Now

Florence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Florence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Florence, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,818 • Total comments across all topics: 281,203,911

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC