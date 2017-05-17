B est Weekend Anglers Heading to Pick...

B est Weekend Anglers Heading to Pickwick Lake for 34th Annual BFL All-American

The T-H Marine Bass Fishing League is heading to Florence, Alabama, June 1-3 for the 34th annual BFL All-American on Pickwick Lake, when 98 of the best boaters and co-anglers from across the 24-division BFL circuit will cast for a cash prize of up to $120,000 in the Boater Division and $60,000 in the Co-angler Division. In addition to the six-figure payday, the top boater will receive an invitation to compete for bass fishing's most coveted prize the Forrest Wood Cup held Aug. 11-13 on Lake Murray in Columbia, South Carolina.

