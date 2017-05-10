2 injured in Florence wreck involving...

2 injured in Florence wreck involving beer truck

Thursday

An accident involving a beer truck is slowing traffic on Florence Boulevard. A semi carrying lumber is also involved in the wreck at the Harris Drive intersection.

