2 injured in Florence wreck involving beer truck
An accident involving a beer truck is slowing traffic on Florence Boulevard. A semi carrying lumber is also involved in the wreck at the Harris Drive intersection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Theresa Lequire (Dec '12)
|Wed
|Debbie
|18
|Proposal to house illegal immigrant children in... (Jun '16)
|May 10
|almeltzer
|2
|I love Florence, AL
|Apr 30
|Good Man
|1
|Palm beach tan (Oct '13)
|Apr 26
|MelissaD
|9
|Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against Suzuki (Dec '09)
|Apr 25
|gthayer
|254
|Kathy Cook
|Apr 25
|To funny
|10
|'When he gets a hold of a belt, he doesn't stop...
|Apr 13
|well
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC