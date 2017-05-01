'When he gets a hold of a belt, he doesn't stop:' Fear silenced abused foster children for years
There are 1 comment on the Alabama Live story from Wednesday Apr 12, titled 'When he gets a hold of a belt, he doesn't stop:' Fear silenced abused foster children for years.
Fear of further abuse and even death prevented the children who lived with Jenise and Daniel Spurgeon from disclosing allegations years ago, police records show. Children who were fostered or adopted by the Spurgeons told police about sexual abuse, torture and beatings they sustained for more than six years while living with the couple in Alabama.
#1 Thursday Apr 13
So did Jenise abuse them as well? Or is she guilty by association?
