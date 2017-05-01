Lauderdale County authorities surround building, searching for missing inmate
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton told WAAY 31 deputies think they have located missing inmate Christopher Kilpatrick, and are surrounding a building on Highway 157 in Florence they believe he is in. Sheriff Singleton said authorities received a report that Kilpatrick was in the area.
