Lauderdale County authorities surround building, searching for missing inmate

Saturday Apr 15 Read more: WAAY

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton told WAAY 31 deputies think they have located missing inmate Christopher Kilpatrick, and are surrounding a building on Highway 157 in Florence they believe he is in. Sheriff Singleton said authorities received a report that Kilpatrick was in the area.

Florence, AL

